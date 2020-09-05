BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former police officer and his son, both white, are accused of murdering an unarmed black man in Georgia while he was out for a jog near his home.

Now two months later, the disturbing video has been made public, and the men have officially been charged.

Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 26 years old on Friday.

People across the country, including here in Buffalo, participated in social distance runs on Friday in his honor. The snow didn't keep on such run from happening in Delaware Park.

The runners were encourage to keep running all weekend long in Arbery's honor.

The investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery seemed stalled by local authorities until this week, when a video of the shooting was shared widely on social media.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were booked into the Glynn County Jail and had their first court appearance by video Friday afternoon.

The judge spent roughly a minute reading each man his rights and the charges faced.

