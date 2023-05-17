Delaware North will not provide concessions at new Bills stadium

A spokesperson for Delaware North confirmed the information.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The food service partner for the Bills and Sabres, will not be at the new Bills stadium.

A spokesperson for Delaware North confirmed that the company will not provide concessions at the new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.

Major construction at the site of the new stadium is expected to start in June, according to a recent release from the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this month, the Erie County Legislature unanimously approved all documents related to the new Buffalo Bills Stadium deal.

They include a new lease agreement, a community benefits deal, a non-relocation agreement, and 16 others, which were released on April 4 after being signed by the Buffalo Bills, Erie County, and New York State.