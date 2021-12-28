Delaware North in need of nonprofit groups for fundraising at Highmark Stadium

Community organizations can raise money for their group by working a concession stand during games and events.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Delaware North is looking for nonprofit organizations that can fundraise at Highmark Stadium during the remainder of the Buffalo Bills season.



Delaware North is the global food, beverage, and retail partner for the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The nonprofit organizations that are interested in participating in the fundraising program during the remainder of the 2021 NFL season, will also include potential postseason games.

As part of the program, civic organizations, high-school boosters, churches, and other nonprofit groups that operate foodservice outlets at Highmark Stadium during Bills games are able to raise money for their respective organizations. Thus far, various organizations have raised nearly $10,000, according to Delaware North.

“The program is an effective and engaging way for organizations to raise money without having to risk investment funds upfront,” said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium. “Groups tend to raise significantly more money than with most traditional fundraising opportunities. And it’s a fun way to bond with your team in an exciting atmosphere – especially with the final push for the AFC East crown and postseason.”

Any interested charitable organizations or nonprofit groups can contact Maria Giangreco at (716) 422-9452 or email mgiangreco@delawarenorth.com for more information.

Delaware North, which has been the hospitality partner of the Bills at the stadium since 1992, has a long tradition of working with its team partners to assist charitable and other nonprofit groups in raising money for their organizations and communities.

The fundraising program began nearly 30 years ago and results in millions of dollars in donations for nonprofit groups at venues across the United States.