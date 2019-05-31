BUFFALO, N.Y. — Delaware North announced it will be giving $50,000 to Special Olympics New York for unified sports programs.

The announcement was made Friday morning as the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit the Special Olympics ran by the company's headquarters on Delaware Avenue downtown.

Earlier this year, 2 On Your Side was the first to report that the state budget included a cut of $50,000 to Unified Sports, which the governor's office then restored.

"I've got big plans for WNY. I think WNY has it in them to be the most inclusive sports community in the country," said Special Olympics New York President and CEO, Stacey Hengsterman. "We can take it right from our young athletes' program at two years old, right through a college unified program. And I think WNY and this community is the right community to do that."

Unified Sports teams involve athletes with special needs and those without teaming up in a wide variety of sports.

