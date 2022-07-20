Delaware Ave. construction nearly done

The repaving and reconfiguration of the stretch of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo between North and Forest streets is expected to be done in the next couple of weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The construction project on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo is almost complete.

In April, crews started with the ramps on the corners of the sidewalk making them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. That's when the cones went up restricting lanes.

The section of Delaware impacted by this project runs from North Street to Forest Street. The final plan is to have a single lane in each direction with a turn lane in the middle.

There will also be bike lanes going in each direction.

"The final striping plan will have a single lane in each direction with a center turn lane. The previous plan was two lanes in each direction and there were no turning restrictions on a lot of that section of Delaware Avenue. That will be taken off, so we're anticipating a much smoother, calmer flow of traffic with that new striping plan," says Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.

On Wednesday, 2 On Your Side got an update from the Buffalo Public Works Commissioner.

"We've completed the paving phase on Delaware Avenue. Coordinating with the contractor who does the striping phase and the signal coordination to get those last pieces of the puzzle done and needing everyone to still stay safe. This is an active work zone that we're working on and asking for everyone to continue to be patient as we finalize this. Just a little bit left to go," said Michael Finn.

The striping will be done in the next couple of weeks. And, all of the left-hand restrictions for the hours you can turn off of Delaware that exists now will be removed.

The city is also upgrading the technology in the traffic signal lights so they will be better coordinated. That will also be done within the next couple of weeks.