DeLano and Lowther take office in Williamsville

Dan DeLano and Mary Lowther both took the oath of office before being sworn in for one-year board terms.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Village Board held its annual re-organizational meeting Tuesday night.

DeLano said he ran for the special election because he believes the village needs help getting back on track.

"The village issues weren't being concentrated on the way they should have been. we had it set up to fix the dam, we had other projects in the works, and it just seems like it lost its focus."

DeLano also said that it's important to be open to the community.