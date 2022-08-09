Def Leppard, Metallica concert traffic changes, parking at Highmark Stadium

Traffic changes made for the concerts Wednesday and Thursday will be similar to those made for Bills games.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week is a big week for concert fans with two big concerts coming to Highmark Stadium.

Def Leppard with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are performing at the stadium on Wednesday, followed by Metallica on Thursday.

The pre and post-concert routes will be similar to the ones used for the Buffalo Bills' home games, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The following changes in traffic patterns will be in place for Wednesday's concert:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 1 p.m.

The road will remain closed until after the concert

Lots two, three, and bus and limo lots are accessible from Route 20a

Lots four and six are accessible from Route 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the concert ends, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 2 p.m.

Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety

The following changes in traffic patterns will be in place for Thursday's concert:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3 p.m.

The road will remain closed until after the concert

Lots two, three, and bus and limo lots are accessible from Route 20a

Lots four and six are accessible from Route 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the concert ends, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety

The Erie County Sheriff's Office asks if you are not going to the concert to please avoid the area around Highmark Stadium and find alternate routes. The sheriff's office also notes that times listed above are subject to change by event organizers.