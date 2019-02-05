BUFFALO, N.Y. — After years of waiting, the opening of the Explore and More children's museum is finally in sight.

The people behind it held a dedication ceremony Thursday, which also gave us a bit of a look inside at some of the exhibits you'll be able to check out soon.

The space almost nine times as big as the older one in East Aurora.

"So we're able to grow up a little bit. The other museum was really aged about three to six. This is really zero all the way to 12. And if you talk to a lot of my construction workers, they were mostly playing with the exhibits the most. So we're really growing up quite a bit here," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More.

The museum is expected to open up sometime in May. They don't have a specific date set yet.

We do know it'll be admission will be $11 per person, kids included. The yearly memberships are all sold out.