Decommissioned hydroelectric power plant transformed into sound and light show

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — A last of its kind power plant has been re-purposed and opens to the public in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday

The Niagara Parks Power Station is now open for daily tours. Friday is also when the "Currents: Niagara's Power Transformed," a sound and light show will premier. The show Currents brings the station back to life each night.

The hydroelectric power plant was constructed in 1905 and harnessed energy for 100 years. Now tours of the plant during the day feature interactive exhibits and art installations on the history and science of hydroelectric power generation at the station.

The evening three-act shows lasts 30 minutes and takes people on the journey of discovering the power of Niagara Falls, harnessing that power in the station, and then reawakening history at the old plant. The production was created by Thinkwell Studio Montreal.