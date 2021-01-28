Decline in Canadian patients means more lost dollars for hospitals

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Though they represent a fraction of overall numbers, Canadian patients typically account for more than 1,000 visits at area hospitals every year. But Covid-19 restrictions at the border are sure to put a dent in those figures, once finalized for 2020.
Most area hospitals say the decline is negligible, compared to the 2 million-plus patients in total. Still, in a business climate where every dollars is welcome – especially private-pay dollars from Canadians — it’s something.
“I don’t think the amount of revenue compared to our total revenue is a make-or-break number,” said Pat Bradley, director of communications and emergency management at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “But in the economic situation we’re in right now, every patient and every bit of revenue counts for us.”