Decline in Canadian patients means more lost dollars for hospitals

“In the economic situation we’re in right now, every patient and every bit of revenue counts for us," said Pat Bradley of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Though they represent a fraction of overall numbers, Canadian patients typically account for more than 1,000 visits at area hospitals every year. But Covid-19 restrictions at the border are sure to put a dent in those figures, once finalized for 2020.

Most area hospitals say the decline is negligible, compared to the 2 million-plus patients in total. Still, in a business climate where every dollars is welcome – especially private-pay dollars from Canadians — it’s something.