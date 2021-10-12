Deck work set for Saturday on westbound Skyway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Weather permitting, bridge deck work is set for this Saturday on part of the Skyway.
From about 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. the southbound I-190 ramp (exit 7) to the westbound Skyway will be closed to traffic. I-190 drivers will be directed to follow a detour that will have them exit at Elm Street (exit 6) to North Division Street and to Church Street.
Drivers are reminded to slow down in the area and that fines are doubled for speeding n a work zone.
For the latest travel information call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511Ny mobile app.