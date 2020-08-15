x
DEC, U.S. Coast Guard investigate petroleum discharge at former ExxonMobil refinery site

The petroleum discharge happened near a combined sewer overflow outfall on the Buffalo River at the former ExxonMobil refinery site located on Elk Street.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently investigating a petroleum discharge in the City of Buffalo.

USCG Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer Josoph Neff says the discharge happened near a combined sewer overflow outfall on the Buffalo River at the former ExxonMobil refinery site located on Elk Street.

Neff says most of the petroleum has been contained within a boomed area encircling the outfall. Neff added that the responsible party is mobilizing a clean-up crew to remove the petroleum from the boomed area under strict oversight from the DEC and the Coast Guard.

The cause of the petroleum discharge is unknown at this time.

