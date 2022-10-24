DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city received its bronze certification.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community.

On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community.

“This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in our city that will help mitigate against the worst impacts of global climate change on a local level, while finding new ways for long term energy savings", Tylec said in a press release.

Tylec credits this recognition on the city's Climate Smart Task Force, which was set up to address the challenges of climate change. North Tonawanda's task force was established in 2021.

A Climate Smart Community certification is granted based on a point system for actions and plans to work towards zero-emission electricity by 2040 and 70% renewable energy generation by 2030.

The bronze certification will open the city to additional funding from various sources including the DEC's Climate Smart Communities Grant program, which provides grants to help implement projects to combat climate change.

North Tonawanda is joining three other bronze certified municipalities in Western New York. The others are Buffalo, Lancaster and Grand Island. Buffalo had previously been a silver certified city, but was reduced to bronze in September.

"We're not stopping at Bronze. North Tonawanda's Climate Smart Communities Task Force is proactively working on new projects that will elevate out city to silver certification status. we're focused on water source protection, expanding renewable energy options for residents, and completing a climate vulnerability assessment as input for out city's comprehensive plan," task force member Deborah Gondek stated in a press release.