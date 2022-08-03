DEC: Hunting and DMPs licenses now on sale

DEC said opportunities contribute to deer management, allow for young hunters to be mentored by experienced adults, and enable families and friends to hunt together.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2022-2023 seasons are now on sale.

Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC is also offering expanded hunting opportunities like those offered last year.

"Half-a-million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year and DEC is excited to increase hunting opportunities again this season for long-time hunters and new participants to the sport," Commissioner Seggos said. "As always, safety is a top priority and I remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety before heading afield."

Those additional opportunities include a special early season for antlerless deer which runs from Sept. 10 to 18, 2022, in select Wildlife Management Units. Also, 12 and 13-year-old hunters may pursue deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of a licensed adult hunter in counties that opt into the program and the new holiday deer hunt provides a second portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 in the Southern Zone.

The DEC said opportunities contribute to deer management, allow for young hunters to be mentored by experienced adults, and enable families and friends to hunt together during the holiday season.

Beginning this week through Nov. 30, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Dec. 1.

What you need to know:

Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:

Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, email address, telephone number);

DEC customer ID number (if applicable);

Proof of residency (e.g., driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid New York State address); and

If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card.

Deer Management Permits

DMPs, the tags issued for antlerless deer, are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1, 2022. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period; hunters need not rush to apply.

Training

All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license. Online and in-person courses are available.

In-person courses include a field day where new hunters can get hands-on experience. All in-person courses are free of charge, but space may be limited. Courses fill quickly, so participants are encouraged to sign up early.

The requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC's online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate to purchase a hunting license. Participants must be New York State residents. The cost of the course is $19.95.

New York State is also offering an online bowhunter education certification course. Upon passing, hunters will receive a bowhunter education certificate. Participants must be New York State residents. The cost of the course is $30.

Junior hunter and trappers

To foster the next generation of responsible hunters and trappers in New York, DEC expanded opportunities for junior hunters (licensees aged 12-15) by designating special youth hunts for deer, wild turkey, pheasants, and waterfowl, as well as opportunities for junior trappers (younger than 12 years old) by establishing the trapper mentoring program. These opportunities allow young hunters and trappers to spend time in the field with experienced adults and gain the necessary knowledge and skills to become safe and responsible members of the hunting and trapping community. More information about these programs and other opportunities for junior hunters and trappers is available on DEC's website.

The DEC said the number of hunting-relating shooting incidents is declining, but even one incident is too many. Here are some safety tips the DEC recommends:

Assume every gun is loaded;

Control the muzzle in a safe direction;

Keep your finger off the trigger until firing;

Be sure of your target and beyond; and

Wear hunter orange or pink.

The DEC said licenses and permits can be purchased here, at license-issuing agents, or by phone at 866-933-2257. The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023. Annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

To learn more click here.



