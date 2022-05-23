NY DEC encouraging people to show down and break for turtles

World Turtle Day is May 23, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding people that turtles are currently nesting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of World Turtle Day, May 23, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding drivers to "give turtles a break."

During May and June, turtles are nesting. During this time they tend to cross roads to find nesting areas. The DEC says that thousands of turtles are killed each year in New York by drivers.

"While a turtle's shell provides protection from predators, it does not protect against being struck by vehicles while crossing roadways," Seggos said. "Vehicle strikes are a major cause of mortality among turtles and New York's native turtles are more susceptible at this time of year as they seek sandy areas or loose soil in which to lay their eggs. Especially in these coming weeks, the DEC urges New York drivers to be on the lookout for turtles and slow down, particularly on roads near rivers and marshy areas."

If a driver sees a turtle on a roadway they are encouraged to slow down to prevent from hitting a turtle. Drivers can also move turtles to the side of the road if they are at a spot where it is safe to stop.

When picking up turtles, people should not pick them up by the tail as this can cause injury. The DEC says that most turtles can be safely picked up by the sides of their shell.

However, snapping turtles are not safe to pick up. Their neck can reach all the way back and they have strong bites. If people would like to help snapping turtles, these turtles can be moved by picking them up at the back of the shell near the tail with both hands, or by using a car mat under the turtle to drag it to safety.

If you find an injured animal, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator may be able to help.

People cannot take turtles home, all native turtles are protected by law and cannot be kept without at DEC permit.