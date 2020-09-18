DEC enforcement of New York's plastic bag ban to begin October 19

NEW YORK — Even though the plastic bag ban in New York State has been in effect since March 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says they will begin to enforce that new law soon.

“The Court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York State’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it. As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean. The Court has ruled and DEC will begin to enforce the ban on October 19th. It’s time to BYOBagNY," said Commissioner Seggos.