BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Yorkers are asked to take a second look at their bird feeders. They might help attract bears.

The state's Department of Environmental Conservation asked residents to take steps to prevent bears from accessing food sources, such as bird feeders. The DEC said it has received reports that bears are knocking down bird feeders to eat the seeds.

The department said in a statement that many black bears went into their dens with low fat reserves, in part because of poor natural food availability in the fall. As they start to emerge from their dens, they're seeking food sources near homes.

The DEC is advising anyone who lives or visits areas with bears to take down bird feeders by April 1, store their garbage inside secure buildings and feed their pets indoors.

The DEC also noted that feeding bears intentionally is illegal in New York and that it's always better to allow bears to find food naturally, because it helps reduce the amount of interactions and possible conflicts with people.

