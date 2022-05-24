x
DEC announces treatment for invasive moth in 4 WNY forest areas

An aerial treatment will take place from May 20 to May 31 in six high priority forests across the state.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Caterpillars have voracious appetites and none more than this hairy Spongy (Gypsy) moth variety shown in this undated file photo. All or part of 20 states from Maine to Wisconsin to the northeastern corner of North Carolina are under gypsy moth quarantine. Months of heavy rains throughout the South are forcing International Paper Co. to look beyond its usual suppliers for wood for its central South Carolina mill and turn to places that are known to have tree-destroying gypsy moths. International Paper said wood from Virginia, New York and Massachusetts will be inspected twice for egg masses before train cars head to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Dean Fosdick, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be conducting aerial treatments in six forest areas, including four in Western New York, over the coming week for an invasive moth.

From May 20 to 31, the DEC will dispense the treatment for spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth, at high priority forest areas. These locations have suffered defoliation from multiple years of the moths and are expected to have another high level of infestation this year, according to survey efforts by the DEC.

"The areas chosen for spongy moth treatment reflect some of New York's most valuable ecosystems," DEC Forester Rob Cole said. "Among our considerations in choosing treatment areas were the protection of endangered moth species in Allegany State Park, as well as several rare plants, butterflies, and birds in the Rome Sand Plains."

The following forest areas will be treated:

  • Allegany State Park
  • Coyle State Forest
  • Rush Creek State Forest
  • South Valley State Forest
  • Sonyea State Forest
  • Rome Sand Plains

"New York's forest ecosystems provide critical habitat for a wide array of species while also providing a place for people to live and play," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "These treatments, developed using sound science, will help DEC protect some of New York's most vulnerable forests from the invasive pest spongy moth, which has been defoliating trees all across New York State for multiple years."

The treatment being used in Gypchek, which is a biopesticide produced from a naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus (NPV). The pesticide will only affect spongy moth larvae.

U.S. Forest Service research shows that Gypchek has no negative effects on wildlife, plants, or people. 

