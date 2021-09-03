DEC announces statewide residential brush burning ban March 16 through May 14

Commissioner Basil Seggos says conditions for wildfires are heightened during the springtime months.

ALBANY, N.Y. — According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), most wildfires happen during the springtime months.

For that reason, the department announced a ban on residential brush burning will go into effect on March 16 and run through May 14.

"While wildfires are more visible in the western part of the country, the start of spring brings an increased risk of wildfires right here in New York," Commissioner Seggos said. "In an effort to protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning for two months starting on March 16, when dry conditions are highest. Help DEC put safety first and continue to reduce the number of wildfires in New York’s communities by following the burn ban.”

The DEC says even though snow is still on the ground in many parts of the state, warming temperatures can cause wildfire conditions rise quickly. A Fire Danger Map rating for the 2021 fire season will be posted on the DEC's website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in the state.

According to the department, open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State.