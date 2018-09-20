BUFFALO, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday that bowhunting seasons for deer and bear will begin in the northern zone on September 27 and in the southern zone on October 1.

"New York is home to some of the best bowhunting opportunities in the nation. With mild weather, longer days, and deer in early season feeding patterns, the early bow season is a great time to be in the woods and a perfect opportunity to introduce new hunters to deer hunting," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

DEC also reminds hunters that the deadline to apply for deer management permits (DMPs) is October 1.

Below is a list of firearms safety tips for when you are hunting:

1. Point your gun in a safe direction.

2. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

3. Be sure of your target and beyond.

4. Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

For more information on Firearm Safety, you can visit the DEC's Hunter Safety Basics here.

