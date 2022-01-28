Applications being accepted for annual pheasant release program

Applications for the program are due by March 25. Chicks will be distributed through the end of spring.

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now accepting applications for its pheasant release program.

The day-old pheasant chick program allows people to raise baby pheasants to enhance the state's fall hunting opportunities.

"Pheasant hunting has a long history in New York and remains popular among hunters," said Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. "The day-old pheasant chick program is a great way to experience the outdoors and raise pheasants while providing hunters with the opportunity to learn about animal husbandry."

The program is offered in partnership with hunters, 4-H youth and interested landowners. The chicks are offered at no cost to people who can house them in the proper facilities, a covered outdoor rearing pen, and a good release site.

The chicks will be distributed to people who qualify in April, May or June.

The program involves daily care of growing chicks. The participants will look after the bird's health, as well as provide feed and water, so that the birds can be released when they turn eight weeks old. The birds will be released no later than Dec. 1.

Chicks cannot be released on private shooting preserves. All chicks must be released on sites pre-approved by the DEC.

In 2021, the DEC distributed 34,500 day-old pheasant chicks.