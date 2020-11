The woman was declared dead at the scene. The man was taken Buffalo General Hospital, where he later died.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people found unresponsive on Wednesday morning have been declared dead, according to Buffalo Police.

A rescue call for a man and woman, both in their 50s, went out around 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Broadway, east of Michigan Avenue.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. The man was taken Buffalo General Hospital, where he later died.