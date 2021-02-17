Deadline near for local nonprofits to apply for chance to receive a Ford van

The WNY Ford Dealers say interested organizations have until March 1 to submit their application.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you a local non-profit organization or charity in need of transportation? If the answer is yes, there's an important deadline coming up you should be aware of.

Applications are due March 1 for the Ford Friendship Express. The program, now in its 25th year, is a philanthropic initiative that awards a new Ford vehicle to groups in need.

“This past year has brought an array of challenges that has affected organizations more than ever.” said Scott Bieler, chairman, Western New York Ford Friendship Express Selection Committee. “It’s always an honor to be able to provide these vans to those in need, but 2021 feels especially important to do our part and help our local organizations.”

The Ford Friendship Express was created by local Ford dealers to provide the gift of mobility to area nonprofits and charity groups in need of reliable transportation. Since its beginnings in 1996, more than 70 organizations have received a total of 107 vans.

If you are an organization that thinks you might be eligible, here's what you need to know:

Applications and guidelines are available at www.wnyford.com under the “local events” tab.

Deadline to apply is March 1.

Organizations must reside in one of the following New York counties: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany counties and the Pennsylvania counties of McKean and Potter (the “Western New York area”).

Charities are encouraged to share stories that demonstrate their need for improved transportation during the application process.