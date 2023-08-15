Deadline extended for True Bethel to respond to sexual abuse civil case

The alleged sexual abuse civil case was filed against pastor Darius Pridgen and True Bethel Baptist Church.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an update on the alleged sexual abuse civil case against Bishop Darius Pridgen and True Bethel Baptist Church.

Attorneys for the church and the plaintiff have agreed to extend the deadline for True Bethel to respond to the original complaint to September 14.

A 45-year-old woman filed the suit in July, but a few days later told the Buffalo News the alleged abuse never happened.

Bishop Pridgen, who is also president of the Buffalo Common Council, says the abuse never happened and he doesn't recall ever meeting the accuser.

His lawyers sent a letter to the accuser's lawyer calling the allegations false and demanding the lawyer file a notice of discontinuance.