Deadline approaching for Niagara County Wine Trail

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — You have until Thursday, January 12 to register for the Niagara Wine Trail.
And after a rough season, some wineries say this event helps a lot.
"It was a very interesting season. The weather, especially at the beginning of the season was very wet. It was a little too cold so we lost a lot of the reds, especially along the escarpment. The whites came out pretty nicely. A lot smaller, so a lot more fruit flavor is more prevalent in them. So what we have we're going to be able to do a lot with. But in general, it's not the season you're really looking for. The travelers are starting to come out a little bit more than usual, now that the Christmas holiday and holidays are over, so we're looking forward to that as well. and it's a good excuse to kind of getaway." -Michael Schwitzer, Bella Rose Vineyard
A winter wine pass is $40 and will get you 3 tastings at 11 different wineries.
You can get your passes here, and check out the list of the 14 wineries participating this year.
The passes are valid through the end of march.