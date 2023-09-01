Deadline approaching for Niagara County Wine Trail

"It was a very interesting season. The weather, especially at the beginning of the season was very wet. It was a little too cold so we lost a lot of the reds, especially along the escarpment. The whites came out pretty nicely. A lot smaller, so a lot more fruit flavor is more prevalent in them. So what we have we're going to be able to do a lot with. But in general, it's not the season you're really looking for. The travelers are starting to come out a little bit more than usual, now that the Christmas holiday and holidays are over, so we're looking forward to that as well. and it's a good excuse to kind of getaway." -Michael Schwitzer, Bella Rose Vineyard