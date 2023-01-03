DC Theatricks 'devastated' after business destroyed in fire

Buffalo Fire responded to a four-alarm fire at DC Theatricks around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — DC Theatricks' owner is devastated after its business burned down on Wednesday.

DC Theatricks share a post on Facebook stating: "So devastated right now a 10:00 phone call from our friend turned into us watching our life's work go up in flames. I have no words. To our customers and friends please keep us in your prayers."

DC Theatricks is a local costume shop that many schools used to get costumes for their plays.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says a Buffalo Firefighter is unaccounted for as they continue to battle the huge fire in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Fire is still on the scene. Crews were called to DC Theatricks on Main Street just before 10 a.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen for several miles.

Buffalo Fire is set to provide an update this afternoon.