Daylight saving time good time to check, change smoke detector batteries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Firemen's Association of the State of New York says you should change your smoke detector batteries twice a year, and that this weekend is a good time to do just that.

Officials say the switch to daylight saving time is a great time to do it, since you won't have to change your clocks for another six months.

If your smoke detector's batteries are sealed and non-removable, be sure to test the alarms to make sure they work.

While these batteries are designed to last at least 10 years, it is still a good idea to make sure they work.

