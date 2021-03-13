Daylight saving time good time to check, change smoke detector batteries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Firemen's Association of the State of New York says you should change your smoke detector batteries twice a year, and that this weekend is a good time to do just that.
Officials say the switch to daylight saving time is a great time to do it, since you won't have to change your clocks for another six months.
If your smoke detector's batteries are sealed and non-removable, be sure to test the alarms to make sure they work.
While these batteries are designed to last at least 10 years, it is still a good idea to make sure they work.