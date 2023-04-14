Day of Silence observed in WNY Friday

It's a student-led demonstration where they protest against harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, students across the nation and here in Western New York are taking a vow of silence for the LGBTQ+ community.

It is the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network's (GLSEN) Day of Silence. It's a student-led demonstration where they protest against harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in schools.

A virtual panel is being held Friday where they share their experiences and ways of bringing inclusivity to schools across the nation.

Erie County Democratic Committee member Alex Burgos will be a guest. He spoke to 2 On You Side's Kelly Dudzik about the event earlier this week.

Chanel Lopez New York State deputy director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, Talia Rodriguez associate director of West Side Promise Neighborhood and Aiyana Jacy are among the guests.