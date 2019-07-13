BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Central Terminal turns 90 this year.

And to celebrate, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Central Terminal Restoration Corporation hosted this day-long cultural festival that celebrates the terminal and the city's east side.

The hope is that this celebration will continue to be an annual tradition.

