David Edmunds Jr. becomes newest Buffalo City Court judge

The attorney will fill the vacancy created when City Court Judge Debra Givens was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims. Her term ends December 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday appointed Attorney David Edmunds Jr. to become the newest Buffalo City Court judge.

He will fill the vacancy created when City Court Judge Debra Givens was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims.

Edmunds was born and raised in Buffalo, and he has served as deputy commissioner of the New York State Liquor Authority for the past 11 years.

He said becoming a judge is the highest honor and privilege an attorney can achieve, and he is very grateful to be able to do so.

"And I want to assure everyone that each and every day, each and every person who appears before me, will receive a decision that is rendered with fairness, clarity conviction and compassion," Edmunds said.