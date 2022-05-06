Dave Chappelle coming to Shea's on Sunday

Tickets are currently on sale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dave Chappelle is coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center!

Live Nation made the announcement on Wednesday saying the comedian, screenwriter, actor and producer will perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are currently on sale at livenation.com.

According to Live Nation, no cell phones will be allowed at the show. Anyone planning on attending the performance is told to leave their phones at home or in their vehicles. Anyone who brings their cell phone inside Shea's will be required to put it in a locked pouch. If at any point a patron needs to use their phone during the performance, Shea's says they can return to the distribution tent at the entrance.

"Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected," Live Nation said in a press release.

Chappelle is an award-winning comedian. Back in 2019, Chappelle was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He has also earned over 30 nominations and awards in both TV and film.

