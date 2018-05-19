BUFFALO, N.Y.-- More than 2,600 accounts of University at Buffalo students, staff, faculty and alumni were compromised due to a data breach of external third-party accounts, according to a UB spokesman.

According to UB, the breakdown of parties affected is as follows: 1,800 student accounts, 862 alumni accounts and 28 faculty and staff accounts. Usernames and passwords may have been breached.

"Our initial investigation indicates that the affected individuals’ login information was stolen when they visited a non-UB website and entered their university log-in information," UB said in a statement. "As soon as the issue was discovered, the university took immediate steps to address the problem, secure data and mitigate the risks. Information security is a daily priority at the university and we take protection of personal information very seriously."

UB says it is instructing those impacted to change their username and password.

"At this point, we do not have evidence that individuals’ financial, academic or private information was viewed or stolen; however we are contacting impacted individuals to make them aware of this issue and to inform them how to take precautions to protect themselves against possible misuse of their information," UB explained.

