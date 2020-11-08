Data breach at Erie County Library causes some personal information to be shared

The criminal wasn't able to access credit card numbers, bank information or social security numbers. But they may have accessed addresses, phone numbers and emails

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Library announced Monday that some personal information of donors may have been stolen in a data breach earlier this year.

The Library reported that a ransomware attack happened on a third-party database which is uses to accept and maintain donor records. Blackbaud, the third-party which runs the database, said no credit card information, bank account information, passwords or Social Security numbers were compromised in the breach.

However, they say the cyber attack may have compromised other personal information, like names, addresses, email addresses phone numbers, and donation information.

Blackbaud has told the Library that they have no reason to believe the information has gone beyond the cyber criminal will be made available publicly or disseminated to other people. The company said they have made changes to its security system to better protect the data.