Dash's Market now accepting SNAP with online orders

This development is the result of SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot that began in 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting on Wednesday, Dash's Market will be accepting Supplement Nutritional Assistant Program (SNAP) payments for online grocery orders.

This development was made possible by the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot that began in 2017. Dash's Market was able to participate in the program with its ecommerce platform Rosie.

“It is crucial that we offer our customers options when it comes to their online shopping experience,” said Alexa Dash, director of ecommerce. “The opportunity to offer SNAP Online removes financial barriers for families in our community, allowing all individuals to access healthy quality products.”

The goal of the online ordering with SNAP benefits is to help provide access to enough food, for all people at all times, for a safe, active, and healthy life.