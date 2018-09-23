BUFFALO, NY - The National Federation for Just Communities of WNY (NFJC) is holding their annual Dash this Sunday.

The Dash for Diversity is a relay race, walk, and kids fun dash, meant to highlight and celebrate WNY's diverse community.

And this year, High School and Middle School students will compete for a chance at a very special prize;

Whichever school has the largest presence Sunday wins a pep rally from Kiss 98-5.

The event also includes live music, games and prizes, food, and more.

Runners and walkers can register for the event Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo State College Sports Arena. The race kicks off at 10 a.m.

Proceeds go to programming at the National federation for just communities.

For more information you can visit the NFJC website.

