BUFFALO, NY - Following Tuesday's release of the State Authorities Budget Office's report on the Erie County Water Authority, an investigation has been opened by the Erie County District Attorney's office.

According to the DA's office, the "matter" has been assigned to the Assistant DA in charge of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau - which deals with matters of public integrity. Prosecutors will be contacting the Authorities Budget Office.

In the ABO's report, the Erie County Water Authority was said to have refused to hand over all the documents requested, approved spending without fully meeting their fiduciary duty, illegally conducted some business in private, lacked transparency, and didn't tell customers about fee increases in a timely manner.

The DA's Office also noted that no one from the Authorities Budget Office has alleged to the DA that any crimes have been committed.

