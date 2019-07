BUFFALO, N.Y. — Renovations are expected to be complete at the Darwin Martin House in Buffalo.

Architects spent the last few months fixing up all the outdoor rooms to give them the look it had when the Martins were there.

The house is part of a 1.5-acre estate that was first built between 1903 and 1905.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House hosts LGBT lecture on community history

Martin House starts summer hours, is open seven days a week

8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list