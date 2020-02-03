DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is looking to fill 1,500 jobs across many departments for the 2020 season.

The theme park is one of the largest employers in New York and was recently ranked as one of the best companies to work for by the National Association for Business Resources.

“Six Flags Darien Lake prides itself on being a premiere employer in Western New York. We are excited to offer people a fun, fast-paced environment to work hard and meet new people,” said Park President Chris Thorpe in a statement. “We offer weekly pay, exclusive team member events, and flexible scheduling. We are ready to hire the right people on the spot, so come prepared for immediate interviews.”

The theme park will be holding hiring events on March 7 and March 14 at Lodge on the Lake, Darien Lake's on-site hotel. There's a wide variety of positions to apply for, including guest relations, security, ride operations, retail lifeguards and more.

Before attending the event, candidates are asked to apply for their desired position on SixFlagsJobs.com.

RELATED: Western New York's summer concerts 2020

RELATED: Rascal Flatts bringing their farewell tour to Darien Lake

RELATED: Backstreet Boys concert coming to Darien Lake