DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. - Claustrophobic? Think you can spend 30-hours in a coffin? If so, you might want to head to Darien Lake this Halloween season.

Six Flags Darien Lake participating in the nation-wide challenge, with other Six Flags parks, after more than 25,000 people signed up to participate in the challenge at a Six Flag in St. Louis.

The challenge requires you to spend 30-hours in a coffin and to receive a cash prize of $300, 2019 Gold Season Passes, and Express Haunted House Passes.

Here are the requirements for the challenge:

Must be 18 or older and have a valid photo ID;

Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being;

Must sign a waiver at check-in;

Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still; and

Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets.

And if you get picked to do participate in the challenge, Darien Lake will provide:

Deluxe, slightly used coffins;

All meals in bed…aka, coffin;

One, six-minute bathroom break every hour;

Phone charging stations for posting panic-filled moments on social media; and

Random, terrifying visits by the Fright Fest Freaks.

More information on Fright Fest can be found here.

