DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. - Claustrophobic? Think you can spend 30-hours in a coffin? If so, you might want to head to Darien Lake this Halloween season.
Six Flags Darien Lake participating in the nation-wide challenge, with other Six Flags parks, after more than 25,000 people signed up to participate in the challenge at a Six Flag in St. Louis.
The challenge requires you to spend 30-hours in a coffin and to receive a cash prize of $300, 2019 Gold Season Passes, and Express Haunted House Passes.
Here are the requirements for the challenge:
- Must be 18 or older and have a valid photo ID;
- Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being;
- Must sign a waiver at check-in;
- Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still; and
- Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets.
And if you get picked to do participate in the challenge, Darien Lake will provide:
- Deluxe, slightly used coffins;
- All meals in bed…aka, coffin;
- One, six-minute bathroom break every hour;
- Phone charging stations for posting panic-filled moments on social media; and
- Random, terrifying visits by the Fright Fest Freaks.
