Darien Lake hiring for 'Fright Fest'

Darien Lake is looking to hire some bone-chilling, and eerie people for their 2023 'Fright Fest' season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Calling all ghouls and ghosts, Darien Lake is looking to hire people for their 2023 'Fright Fest' season.

Every year, the popular theme park puts on a 'Fright Fest' that hosts family friendly fall thrills during the day, and scary frights at night for those who dare.

As the season approaches the entertainment team is looking to hire at least 200 new team members. They are looking to fill roles such as actors, ghouls, make-up artists, boo fest attendants, costumers, ushers, and more.

Those hired get member perks such as in-park discounts, rewards, recognitions, exclusive member events, and more.

For those interested in applying open auditions and interviews will be held every Tuesday and Saturday now through September 2, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Human Resources Building. Applicants going to open auditions should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age or a school ID & Birth Certificate.

People may also apply online at any time.

Do you have a thirst for everything creepy? Well, FRIGHT this way, we are now hiring for Fright Fest! 😈 Details: https://bit.ly/3OjAzaQ Posted by Six Flags Darien Lake on Thursday, August 3, 2023