HAMBURG, NY — If you missed daily fireworks at the Erie County Fair, you're in luck.

The fair announced Thursday morning that the longtime tradition of daily fireworks will return this year.

Each night during the fair, a fireworks display will be produced by Skylighters of Western New York at 9:30 p.m.

The fair goes from August 8 to 19.

