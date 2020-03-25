BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past few months the Daily Bread Food Truck has been helping feed Western New Yorkers in need.

The nonprofit food truck normally begins service in the spring, but this season is different. Daily Bread has been serving those in the community who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily Bread has delivered over 1,500 meals to families in need, along with the Amherst School District, during the weekends over the past four months. The food truck says every delivery has enough food for a family of four to have at least two full meals. And the meals consist of healthy, homemade dishes, which are prepared by the Daily Bread's chef for free.

These meals are made possible through donations and grants, according to Daily Bread.

And the food truck announced on Tuesday that meal deliveries are being extended through April and possibly into May, as needed. In addition to these regular deliveries, Daily Bread will also be serving free hot meals on Thursdays and Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Locations and dates are:

Thursdays, March 26 through April 16, in front of St. Paul’s Church located at 4007 Main Street in Eggertsville

Sundays, March 29 through April 19, at Windermere Elementary School located at 291 Windermere Boulevard in Amherst

If you are unable to leave your house, the Daily Bread Food Truck is offering free deliveries within one mile of these sites. For more details call (716) 835-0407.

You can also check the Daily Bread's Facebook page for the latest information.

