AMHERST, N.Y. — In response to the critical shortage of personal protective equipment for local healthcare providers, Daemen College donated 8,000 gloves to Kaleida Health.

The college says its natural sciences department normally uses gloves for courses such as organic chemistry and molecular biology, but since classes were moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gloves weren't being used by faculty or students. Over 75 boxes of gloves were donated.

“Western New York is facing an unprecedented need for personal protective equipment for health care workers, including many Daemen graduates, who are on the front-lines in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Dr. Michael Brogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. “We will do whatever we can to help keep our health care professionals safe as we come together as a community to deal with the coronavirus crisis.”

The number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to rise in New York State. There are currently 114 cases of COVID-19 here in Erie County.

“Our department is proud to be able to assist in protecting the brave men and women in health care who are dealing daily with this national health crisis,” said Dr. Diane Ramos, chairperson of the Daemen Natural Sciences Department.

