Daboll: Ready to get to work with the Giants

The former Bills' offensive coordinator was officially introduced Monday as the new head coach of the NY Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A personable and quick-witted Brian Daboll plans to rebuild the New York Giants working with the players they have and building schemes to fit their skills.

Speaking at his introductory news conference Monday, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator created some news, saying Pat Graham will return as the Giants defensive coordinator if he does not get a head coaching position with another team.