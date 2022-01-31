x
Daboll: Ready to get to work with the Giants

The former Bills' offensive coordinator was officially introduced Monday as the new head coach of the NY Giants.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A personable and quick-witted Brian Daboll plans to rebuild the New York Giants working with the players they have and building schemes to fit their skills.

Speaking at his introductory news conference Monday, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator created some news, saying Pat Graham will return as the Giants defensive coordinator if he does not get a head coaching position with another team. 

The 46-year-old Daboll said he spent 40 hours over the weekend, talking with candidates for his coaching staff, including some others members of Joe Judge’s staff. He takes over a team that went 4-13 last season.

