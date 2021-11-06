Cystic Fibrosis Foundation names its 2021 Rising Stars

28 WNY young professionals honored for their career achievements and involvement in bettering their community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time for which there is no cure.

Nearly 30 young professionals across WNY are being honored for their fundraising efforts on behalf of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of WNY.

The Rising Star program also recognizes their career achievements and involvement in bettering their community. Included on this year's list is 2 On Your Side reporter Jackie Roberts.

Here is this year's 2021 Rising Stars:

Danielle Blount -Bold Fund Management

Devan Brady-Gelia Inc

Emily Carrier-Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

Zachary Clark-Fisher-Price

Ashley Cultrara-AP Professionals of WNY

Andrea Decker-Channel 4 Buffalo, WIVB/WNLO, Nexstar, Inc

Jenna Goszewski-Highmark New York

Madalyn Hallmark-Niagara Lutheran Health System

Tyler Hill-ACV Auctions

Megan Hora-Independent Health

Emmanuel Jackson-West Herr

Angelia Jurewicz-Nova Healthcare Administrators, Inc.

Brianna LaPrell-KPMG, LLP

Ali Lauricella-Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Alexis Mammoliti-AP Professionals

Katherine Marchiano-Ingram Micro

Jackie McDonough-WGRZ

Steven Mignoli-Iskalo Development Corp

Rob Minicucci-Health System Services

Matthew Nola-M&T Bank

Leanna Ohol-Key Bank

Meegan Rehak-ACV

Daniel Rott Jr-HiOperator

Stefanie Rowan-Kaleida health

Mary Russo-Roswell Park Alliance Foundation

Alyssa Sabio-Broadleaf Results

Meaghan Tederous-Batavia City School District

Stephanie Wolanin-Ingram Micro