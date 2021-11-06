Cystic Fibrosis Foundation names its 2021 Rising Stars

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time for which there is no cure.
Nearly 30 young professionals across WNY are being honored for their fundraising efforts on behalf of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of WNY.
The Rising Star program also recognizes their career achievements and involvement in bettering their community. Included on this year's list is 2 On Your Side reporter Jackie Roberts.
Here is this year's 2021 Rising Stars:
- Danielle Blount -Bold Fund Management
- Devan Brady-Gelia Inc
- Emily Carrier-Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo
- Zachary Clark-Fisher-Price
- Ashley Cultrara-AP Professionals of WNY
- Andrea Decker-Channel 4 Buffalo, WIVB/WNLO, Nexstar, Inc
- Jenna Goszewski-Highmark New York
- Madalyn Hallmark-Niagara Lutheran Health System
- Tyler Hill-ACV Auctions
- Megan Hora-Independent Health
- Emmanuel Jackson-West Herr
- Angelia Jurewicz-Nova Healthcare Administrators, Inc.
- Brianna LaPrell-KPMG, LLP
- Ali Lauricella-Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- Alexis Mammoliti-AP Professionals
- Katherine Marchiano-Ingram Micro
- Jackie McDonough-WGRZ
- Steven Mignoli-Iskalo Development Corp
- Rob Minicucci-Health System Services
- Matthew Nola-M&T Bank
- Leanna Ohol-Key Bank
- Meegan Rehak-ACV
- Daniel Rott Jr-HiOperator
- Stefanie Rowan-Kaleida health
- Mary Russo-Roswell Park Alliance Foundation
- Alyssa Sabio-Broadleaf Results
- Meaghan Tederous-Batavia City School District
- Stephanie Wolanin-Ingram Micro
“Congratulations to the Rising Stars Class of 2021! Their energy around creating awareness for CF in our community will get us one step closer to a cure. We appreciate their dedication until CF stands for Cure Found.” said Kelly Glosser, WNY Rising Stars Committee Chair.