The second annual CycleNation took over the ADPRO Sports Center in Orchard Park on Saturday. The indoor stationary cycling event was held to raise awareness and funds for heart disease and stroke research in Western New York.

More than 300 people participated, raising $185,000 for the American Heart Association.

“Cardiovascular Disease is the leading cause of hospitalization and death across the eight counties in Western New York that BlueCross BlueShield serves," said David W. Anderson, president and CEO, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. "I'm honored to have served as co-chair for the 2019 CycleNation to help raise awareness and contribute to research that will enable our members and community to live longer, healthier lives."

Participants not only burned calories and raised money, but they also enjoyed heart-healthy snacks, nutrition advice, a variety of prizes and valuable heart-healthy information.

The event was put together by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, Delaware North and Kaleida Health. WGRZ is a proud sponsor of CycleNation.

Second annual CycleNation Buffalo

