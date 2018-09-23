ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Inaugural CycleNation Event was at New Era Field Saturday afternoon.

The event consisted of teams of cyclists taking turns on stationary/spin bikes in shifts, all raising money for the American Stroke Association-American Heart Association.

Event organizers tell us that cyclists at the event today have raised $140,000 for the American Stroke Association-American Heart Association, making this the most successful inaugural CycleNation event in the country.

2 On Your Side was a proud sponsor of the event. Scott Levin and Maryalice Demler shared emcee duties along with DJ Anthony from KISS 98.5

