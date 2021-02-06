Cyberattack on meat processor creates fear of shortage

WGRZ's Maryalice Demler spoke with supply chain economics expert Jack Ampuja about what impact we might see here in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A cyber attack on the world's largest meat processor in Brazil is expected to affect the price and availability of meat in the United States and several other countries.

The computer systems at JBS were hit by suspected Russian hackers last weekend and froze the company's operations earlier this week.

WGRZ's Maryalice Demler spoke with supply chain economics expert Jack Ampuja about what impact we might see here in Western New York.

Ampuja, who is also executive-in-residence at Niagara University, said any shortage or price increase is expected to be only short term and that consumers should not panic.