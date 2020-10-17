Cutest Pet Contest to raise money for Ten Lives Club

The event is totally online and submissions are due by October 31.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ten Lives Club, a WNY nonprofit cat adoption organization, is holding a virtual cutest pet contest to raise money for the animals in its care.

The online contest is accepting submissions until October 31. On November 1, voting will start and will run until November 15. People who want to participate must simply submit a photo of their pet.

Once voting begins, each vote will cost $1. All the money raised will go toward the animals the nonprofit cares for.

The grand prize is a free photoshoot from Moto Pet Photos. There will be four additional winners selected, two dogs and two cats. The other winners will receive gift cards from Clyde's Feed as well as a basket of toys and treats.

Both cats and dogs can be entered in the contest, but only one pet can be submitted in each photo. However, multiple pets can be submitted by an individual.