Customs and Border Protection: More than 900 pounds of marijuana seized at Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

Tractor-trailer's paperwork listed shipment as containing phone accessories.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The tractor-trailer's manifest claimed the rig contained phone accessories, but that's not what US Customs and Border Protection officers found when they took a closer look.

When the truck was pulled over Wednesday for closer inspection, officers discovered multiple pallets containing vacuum-sealed bags. CBP says the 840 bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.9 million.

“The enforcement efforts throughout our ports of entry remains high,” said Acting Port Director Mark MacVittie. “Our officers continue to disrupt criminal activity and are dedicated to keeping dangerous drugs from our communities.”